“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was canceled by TBS after 7 seasons

After seven seasons of gritty jokes and witty monologues, TBS on Monday canceled its Emmy-nominated show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” The decision came as a result of a “new programming strategy,” according to a TBS spokesperson. “We are proud to be the home of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and we thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team members, for their pioneering work.”

Twitter account “Full Frontal” confirmed the decision Monday afternoon.

“We are so grateful to our loyal fans, our amazing team, and that we manage to tease the right people every week — because there was no wrestling, baseball, or a very special episode of Big Bang,” the hilarious tweet read at the network events for which the show was preempted for as long as possible. run it.

Full Frontal, which focused on the voice of one of the few women in the late-night comedy, was known for its assertive political commentary. When President Donald Trump didn’t attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017, Bee devised her counter program called “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner“Which aired as a special on the same night. She also made her own controversial news in 2018, when she was Ivanka Trump insulted by using a charged expletive; The show remained in the news cycle for weeks afterward, and Bee and TBS eventually issued an apology. Throughout her series, Bee has also been a consistent advocate for abortion rights, using “Full Frontal” to draw attention to policies and politicians that limit access to the procedure. See also Khloe Kardashian addresses face transplant rumors

‘It can be really hard’ to be a passionate consumer of news, Pei said in a 2019 phone interview with The Washington Post. But she considered her job “to make a comedic path through it.”

The cancellation of “Full Frontal” follows the trend of cuts to late-night shows: TBS and Conan O’Brien broke up last year, NBC and Lilly Singh ended their partnership, and James Corden will leave “The Late Late Show” in 2023.

“Bee has made late-night television history, paving the way for female voices in what has traditionally been and continues to be a male-dominated scene,” a Bee representative told The Washington Post in a statement on Monday. the offer “Continually breaking barriers with Sam and her team boldly using political satire to entertain, inform and empower viewers, while critically embracing underrepresented stories, particularly about women.”

But with only “The Amber Ruffin Show” as the only female voice on the late-night show’s distribution, there’s a serious lack of gender diversity in the late-night arena, and it’s going to be hard to replicate some of Bee’s work, especially as the U.S. counts a coup Raw vs. Wade. In the same 2019 interview with The Post, Bee said she would spend hours advocating for abortion “regardless” of her gender.