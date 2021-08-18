Fuel consumption rate in India exceeds the impact of delta strain in the first half of August

Prior to the outbreak, petrol sales increased by 3.7% compared to the same period in 2019.

Fuel consumption rates in India rose again despite the spread of the delta strain of the corona virus in the first half of August, making it difficult to spread between regional markets. Bloomberg.

Between the first and 15th of this month, petrol sales increased by 3.7% compared to the same period in 2019, according to preliminary data from the country’s three largest fuel distributors. In contrast, diesel sales fell by 8% compared to 2019, but compared to July figures, that fall has risen to 11%.

However, as compared to the same period in July 2021, petrol and diesel sales declined by 4.9% and 15% respectively. Diesel consumption decreases during this time due to monsoon rains, which makes construction operations difficult.

Spokesmen for the country’s three largest fuel distributors, India Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, declined to comment on the data.

Covit-19 event rates in India will drop significantly from May, easing travel restrictions and increasing demand for fuel. Asian country Has registered More than 32 million cases and more than 432,000 deaths since the onset of the epidemic.