April 13, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Freelance QB agent Cam Newton has been criticized for comments about women who 'don't know when to shut up'

Freelance QB agent Cam Newton has been criticized for comments about women who ‘don’t know when to shut up’

Teri Riley April 13, 2022 2 min read

Charlotte, NC – For the second time in his NFL career, the NFL Player of the Year 2015 Cam Newton He is under scrutiny on social media for making a sexist comment about women.

The 32-year-old quarterback complained, on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast released on Monday, about women who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to shut up”.

Newton said on the podcast, “Now, to me, a woman handles your needs but knows how to meet a man’s needs. Right?” “ma boss b—, I’m that, me too.”

“No, baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to let a man lead.”

In 2017, as the Carolina Panthers quarterback, Newton responded how “funny” he was upon hearing a reporter ask a question about receiver running tracks.

“It’s funny to hear a woman talk about roads,” he said in response to a question from Charlotte Observer reporter Jordan Rodrigue. “this is funy.”

“The comments are completely false and do not respect exceptional correspondents and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the association,” the association said in a statement at the time.

Newton later apologized in a two-minute video clip without addressing Rodrigue by name.

He said at the time, “After careful consideration, I realized that my choice of words was extremely insulting and disrespectful to women. And frankly, that was not my intention. And if I was one of the people who offended what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”

The league did not immediately respond when asked for comments about Newton’s latest quotes.

See also  Billing extends Stefon Diggs contract

Newton spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers after being named with the top pick in the 2011 draft. He spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots but was cut short at the end of 2021 training camp.

He signed a one-year deal late last season with the Panthers and went 0-5 as a starter. He has yet to be signed by another team in the free agency, but Carolina general manager Scott Fetterer and coach Matt Ryol recently left the door open for his return. A team spokesman declined to comment on Tuesday.

“I love Cam Newton, he’s an amazing captain. He’s a great football player. Everything we do has to be right for the organization, and right for him,” Roll said at the NFL owners meeting in South Florida last month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

First contact: ESPN’s Adam Shifter apologizes for Dwayne Haskins’ tweet; Brett Michaels Presses the Steelers for a QB Specific in the Draft

April 12, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Doc Rivers? Nick nurse? The Lakers’ Insider Guide to Replacing Frank Vogel

April 12, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Seven-round NFL simulation project 2022

April 11, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Freelance QB agent Cam Newton has been criticized for comments about women who ‘don’t know when to shut up’

April 13, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Microsoft is recruiting Certain Affinity to help Halo Infinite

April 13, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

Russo-Ukrainian War: News and Live Updates

April 12, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

The Indian stock market ended lower on April 12.

April 12, 2022 Byron Rodgers