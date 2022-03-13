March 14, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Free MLB Agency Rumors: Live updates as baseball's hot stove re-ignites after lockdown ends

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon. Owner-imposed closure has ended, about 99 days after its start. This was the second longest downtime in baseball history, after the 1994-1995 players’ strike (232 days). The end of the shutdown means baseball is back in business, and that means deals and deals with the free agent can be done again. Yes, it’s stove-top season again, and we’re seeing another flurry of action before our spring training game starts.

before closing, Seven of CBS Sports’ Top 10 Free Agents Signed with Teams. This leaves Carlos Correa, third baseman Chris Bryant, and first baseman Freddy Freeman as the top remaining names. Other players worth watching include defending player Seiya Suzuki (who joins MLB from Japan’s NPB) and close relative of Kenley Jansen.

These names all remain on the open market, but things started moving on Friday. Here are the notable moves since the lockdown was lifted Thursday night.

Notable movements after closing

The next big fish to come off the board could be Freeman, Who is said to be in talks with the Dodgers. To help you keep track of the latest in the world of MLB transactions, CBS Sports will provide live updates and analysis. Follow along below.

