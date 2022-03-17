Free gas is available in Chicago at select locations thanks to entrepreneur Willie Wilson, including at 7201 N Clark, 2800 S Kedzie

CHICAGO (WLS) – Millionaire businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is donating $200,000 worth of free gas Thursday through Chicago.

In a press release, Wilson said that starting at 7 a.m., each car at participating gas stations will get $50 of gas until they run out of $200,000, as residents struggle with rising gas prices.

“Rising gas prices have caused suffering to many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has exceeded $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now nearly 50 percent higher than last year,” Wilson said in a statement. An embargo on Russian oil and high taxes contribute to higher fuel prices.”

Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim said they would lower gas prices during Wilson’s gift as well.

“As gas station owners, we have decided to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson’s donation of gas in an effort to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity,” Abdullah said.

By 5 a.m. at Amoco at 7201 N. Clark St. In Rogers Park, the line, which started at 2 a.m., went all the way down Touhy Avenue to Ashland Avenue.

Ricky Kimmons, an Evanston carpenter, said high gas prices had hit him hard. It was ranked second in Rogers Park.

‘I was like, ‘Is this real?’ Then I saw it on the news, so I started trying to figure out the locations, and I said, ‘Oh, there’s one here by the house five minutes away.

Wilson said he’d like to try this type of giveaway one or two more times.

Participating sites include:

Amstar, 368 E Garfield Boulevard.

– Citgo, 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.

– Marathon, 1839 AH 95th Street.

– Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road

Gulf, 9901 Halstead Street.

Mobil, 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

– Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.

– BP, 4359 N. Pulaski Road

– Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

– Falcon, 43 N. Homan Street.