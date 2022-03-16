Frank Torres leads Nissan’s operations in India

© Reuters. Frank Torres heads Nissan’s operations in India



Barcelona, ​​March 16 (.) .- Automobile company Nissan has appointed Frank Torres as head of a multinational company in India, currently in charge of industrial operations in Spain and the brand in Russia, the positions he maintains.

With this appointment effective April 1, Torres will move into one of Nissan’s heaviest countries outside of Japan.

According to a statement from the Japanese multinational company, the executive will assume responsibility for the business area, engineering center and large manufacturing plant in India.

In total, Nissan has 13,000 employees in this Asian country.

As Executive Regional Vice President, Torres will continue to lead AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania) Region and Partner Relations. Renault (PA 🙂 and Mitsubishi (T 🙂 in this large area.

In Spain, it will maintain its role as the company’s representative in talks on the re – industrialization process of Nissan’s plants in Barcelona.

In addition to his new role for India, the manager stated that his priorities were to “continue to manage the Russian market during these difficult times and to successfully complete the re-industrialization of Nissan’s plants in Barcelona”, as well as to ensure the Middle Ages. Plans for Avila and Condabria plants.

Frank Torres joined the company in 2007 as Product Engineering Analyst, and from 2011 to 2016 he was CEO of Nissan Motor (D 🙂 Iberica (NMISA), leaving Spain to serve as Vice President and Director of Europe. Nissan plans for Europe.

In 2019, he became the current head of Nissan in Russia’s strategic region.