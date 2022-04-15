April 15, 2022

Frank Langella removed from ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ after investigation into misconduct

Cassandra Kelley April 15, 2022 2 min read

Edgar Allan Poe Foundation “The Fall of Usher’s House” is the next series of Netflix And Mike Flanaganwith production currently underway. Frank Angela (Dracula, masters of the universe) is set to star as central character Roderick Usher, but Limit Reports indicate that an investigation into misconduct has led to Angela’s exclusion from the project.

Deadline reports, “Langella has been the subject of an investigation, which has been completed, sources say Deadline. It has determined that Angela was engaging in unacceptable behavior on set. As a result, a decision was made to recast the role of Roderick Usher.”

The Fall of the House of Usher is said to be halfway through its production, and Roderick Usher’s scenes will have to be completely re-shot with a new actor. stay tuned

The limited series from Intrepid Pictures is “based on multiple works by Poe”. 8 episodes ordered. Flanagan and Michael Vimognari Will direct all four episodes.

The cast will include Carla Gugino (Gerald game“The Haunting of Hill House”), Mary McDonnell (scream 4), Karl Lumbley (Dr. Sleep), And Mark Hamill.

Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco, Paula Nunez, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel John, Matt Biddle, Ruth Codd, Egby Rigney, Annabeth GishAnd Robert Longstreet He’ll also star in the title role, many of them returning players from previous Flanagan and Netflix collaborations. Notably, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Robert Longstreet and Zach Guilford starred in “Midnight Requiem,” while T’Nia Miller was stealing the scene in “Bly Manor.”

See also  Stephen Welheit, creator of GIF animation, dies at 74

“The Fall of Usher’s House” Represents Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s fifth series on Netflix under the Intrepid Pictures deal, including: “Loving Fan”stalking” a series – “The Haunting of Hill House” And “The Haunting of Bly Manor”; It was recently launched and has won critical acclaim Midnight MassAnd “midnight club. “

Executive producers include Flanagan, Trevor Massey, Amy Greenwis, and Michael Vimognari.

