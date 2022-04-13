Frank Langella, 84, is the center for investigation into sexual harassment around behavior on the limited series Netflix

Actor Frank Langella is at the center of a sexual harassment investigation into his alleged behavior on the set of the limited Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher.

Production sources said the 84-year-old New Jersey-born actor has been accused of multiple instances of inappropriate behavior on the show’s set in British Columbia, Canada. TMZ Wednesday, but he was not fired or suspended.

Among the alleged incidents, the source told the outlet, a joke that Angela told had sexual overtones, and a case in which he touched an actress’s leg (during a book performance) and joked, “Do you like it?”

Sources told the outlet that production of the Netflix limited series was not affected by the investigation, as Angela did not have any scenes to film this week.

The police told the outlet that no reports were made regarding the veteran actor. A Netflix representative told the outlet that the company does not comment on “active recruitment issues”.

Angela plays Roderick Asher in the series created by Mike Flanagan.

Other cast members include Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Geer Tinako, Mary McDonnell, Kate Siegel, Zack Gilford, Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish and Malcolm Goodwin, according to iMDb.

Angela was seen remotely appearing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last year

Angela earned an Oscar nomination in 2009 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as the late President Richard Nixon in the 2008 film Frost/Nixon

Angela is an accomplished actor with a prolific resume, having worked steadily in films and films since 1965.

Among his notable films is the 1979 film Dracula, starring Count Dracula. 1987 for the Master of the Universe, playing the villain Skeletor; Superman Returns in 2006, playing the role of Perry White; and 2012’s Robot and Frank playing the role of Frank.

Pictures of Angela as Judge Julius Hoffmann in the 2020 Chicago 7 Trial

Angela played Perry White in the 2006 movie Superman Returns

Angela appeared in the 1987 movie Masters of the Universe, playing the role of the villain Skeletor

In recent years, he has appeared in a number of projects including The Trial of the Chicago 7, in which he played Judge Julius Hoffmann. the TV show “Kiding”, in which he portrayed “Seeb”; And the TV show Americans, in which Gabriel plays.

The Hollywood veteran opened up about his love life in his 2012 memoir Dropped Names: Famous Men and Women As I Knew Them, according to New York PostHe was previously linked to the late actresses Rita Hayworth and Elizabeth Taylor.

He was romantically linked with Whoopi Goldberg for five years after they worked together on her 1994 film Eddie, according to a 2000 report from diverse.