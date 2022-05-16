France appoints first female prime minister in 30 years



Paris

CNN

–



Elizabeth Bourne has been named the new Prime Minister of FranceThis is the first time in 30 years that a woman has held this position.

will replace Bourne Jan Castex In this position, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Monday, becoming the second woman prime minister ever since the end of World War II. The country’s first Edith was Edith Cresson, who served between May 1991 and April 1992 under Socialist President François Mitterrand.

Bourne previously served as Minister of Environment, Transport, and Labor.

She will lead a French government likely tasked with implementing President Macron’s election campaign priorities: pension reform and broadening policies designed to combat climate change.

Her appointment follows President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election on April 24.

According to the Elysee, he “entrusted Bourne with the formation of the government.”

She dedicated her nomination to “Every Little Girl,” during a gala Monday to mark the transition of power.

“Follow your dreams all the way,” Bourne said in a letter. “Nothing should hinder the struggle for the position of women in society.”

Earlier on Monday, the Elysee Palace announced that Castex had submitted his resignation.

The former mayor of his small town of Prades in southwest France, was a little-known figure when he became prime minister in July 2020. He has gone on to lead France’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.