Fragments of an asteroid that killed dinosaurs may have been found at a fossil site

Greenbelt, Md. — Primitive fragments of the probe that killed the dinosaurs have been discovered, say scientists studying a site in North Dakota that is a time capsule of that catastrophic day 66 million years ago.

Scientists estimate that the object that hit the Yucatan Peninsula of what is today Mexico was about six miles wide, but the identification of the object has remained. discussion topic. Was it an asteroid or a comet? If it’s an asteroid, what type is it – solid metal or a pile of rocks and dust held together by gravity?

“If you’re actually able to identify it, and we’re going to do that, you can actually say, ‘Wonderful, we know what it was,'” Robert De Palma, the paleontologist who led the excavations at the site, said Wednesday during a talk at the Goddard Center. NASA Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

A Goddard spokesperson said that a video of the conversation and subsequent discussion between Mr. De Palma and prominent NASA scientists will be posted online within a week or two. Many of the same discoveries will be discussed in Dinosaurs: The Last Day, a BBC documentary narrated by David AttenboroughWhich will be broadcast in Britain in April. In the US, PBS Nova will air a version of the documentary next month.