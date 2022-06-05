Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 Release DATE, Server Downtime Table, New Battle Pass, More | Games | entertainment

Update 3: Fortnite developer Epic Games has released two new trailers for Chapter 3, Season 3. According to the cinematic and gameplay trailers (below), the new season is titled Vibin. Previous leak trailers confirm that Indiana Jones and Darth Vader will appear in the Battle Pass. Ballers will return, too, along with new roller coaster-style circuits that will give them a speed boost. More animals can be mounted and ride around the map, while lightsabers can be thrown at enemies. Fans can download the update now, and the season itself is expected to begin at 9am UK time. Update 2: More details have emerged about Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3. According to the latest leaks, more animals will be riding during the new season. This includes birds of prey and pigs. It is said that Tilted Towers will remain on the map, while Ballers tend to return.

Modernization: Fortnite developer Epic Games has given fans their first official look at some variations of the Battle Pass from Chapter Three, Season Three. New skins can be displayed on the newly launched version Fortnite Look website. The new Fortnite Battle Pass characters are named Adira (Blue Jay), Evie (Fuchsia), and Malik (Lancelot). You can see the new skins below.

A native: Fortnite fans are counting down to the start of Chapter 3, Season 3. The current season ends with an in-game event at 9pm UK time on 4 June. The collision event will likely last for approximately 30 minutes, and servers are expected to continue to operate offline to maintain a downtime of 9:30 PM UK time. Based on a recent blog post by Epic Games, not to mention the timing of the previous season, Fortnite Season 3 will have a June 5 release date and an estimated release time of 9AM GMT. See also Playnote Studio is a great DSi Flipnote Studio app for Playdate

This is according to a post announcing the Gen Hoshino parties: “Celebrate the start of the new Fortnite season with the next Soundwave series artist! “The Soundwave Series is a series of musical performances by artists from around the world, and now all eyes are on Japanese pop artist + music producer Gen Hoshino. “Hoshino’s show will air in series for 72 hours starting Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8AM ET – a few days after Chapter 3 Season 3 launches on June 5!” The launch of the new season will coincide with the release of a major Fortnite update, as well as an all-new Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is said to be renamed the skin of Darth Vader, while the Indiana Jones could appear as an additional outfit. This is on top of the Assemble Snap costume, which appears to be fully customizable.

In addition to an all-new Battle Pass, Season 3 will make a series of updates to the map. With the advent of Darth Vader, there is a strong possibility that we may see the famous Star Wars location appear for the first time. Then there’s the regular update, which will contain a myriad of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. Based on the Fortnite Trello board, Epic will fix the problem of enemy shots, as well as vending machines. Express Online will keep this story updated with all recent developments, including confirmed Season 3 release times, patch notes and maintenance news.

