RoboCop, the half-man, giant machine protagonist of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 satire about Reagan-era corporate greed has come to It is an electronic game. RoboCop’s arrival in the battle royale game also introduces another familiar element to the original movie: the complete degradation and humiliation of ED-209.

That’s because you can now ride on the back of your diminutive ED-209, thanks to a new expression in It is an electronic game. Players can also use the ED-209’s severed shank as an in-game axe. This is called the LEG-209, which can also be equipped as a rear cover.

RoboCop, the Christ-like character who once achieved justice by shooting a criminal in the dick but has since been watered down into more than just a cool character, is now available as an outfit from the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can also get a bundle with the LEG-209, in which they can beat fellow players on the head to direct home topics of the dangers of corporate privatization for public services, or something like that.

behind It is an electronic gameRoboCop is set to make a comeback in its video game. RoboCop: Rogue Citysometime in 2023. The original creators and writers RobocopEdward Neumeier and Michael Miner are trying to make a new movie, Return of RoboCopwhich was shown as a direct sequel to the first film and ignores the sequels’ continuity. District 9 And Chubby Director Neil Blomkamp was once linked to him Return of RoboCopbut the project has since been handed over to the new director, Abe Forsythe.