Formula E has announced plans to race in India

The State of Telangana has signed a letter of agreement with Formula E. To bring the full electric championship to India for the first time, the formal contract is to be finalized in 90 days.

The first race is expected to take place between December 2022 and March 2023 in a 2.3 km radius overlooking Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, one of the largest cities in the country.

E-Prix is ​​part of Telangana’s drive to establish itself as a hub for electric vehicles in India and is supported by the Greenko Group, one of the country’s leading renewable energy companies.

Both CEOs of Formula E, Alberto LongoLike the Ringmaster, And JominoThe manager of the Mahindra Racing team attended the official ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday morning. Dilbak Gill.

“We (Hyderabad) have been declared a candidate city, but soon (it) will be the official city in the Formula E calendar,” Lango said.

“We hope it happens very soon and we can enjoy a race in Hyderabad in the next few months. We hope to be here between December 2022 and March 2023.”

Both Mahindra Racing and Formula E tried to bring the championship to India, the world’s fourth largest car market, but all previous attempts were unsuccessful.

Long before the start of the seventh season of Formula E in 2021, Lango said India was “at the top” of the list of countries he would like to see in the coming years.

If the race goes as planned, it will be the first FIA World Championship event in the country since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013.

It will be compatible with the introduction of Gen3 Formula E cars, which will be capable of producing 350kW (470bhp).