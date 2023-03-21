Former Silicon Valley Bank Owner, FDIC Prepares to Fight Over $2 Billion

March 21 (Reuters) – SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) and the federal regulator that shut down its Silicon Valley Bank unit indicated in a bankruptcy court hearing on Tuesday that a battle looms over the more than $2 billion in former parent company funds that have been taken out. It is forfeited along with the lender.

SVB Financial, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, said in court papers that the FDIC took “improper action” to cut off the parent company from cash held at its former subsidiary, which was expropriated by regulators to stop one of its citizens. . bank run.

SVB Financial’s attorney told US bankruptcy judge Martin Glenn at a hearing in Manhattan that the financial firm lost access to its deposits the day before it filed for Chapter 11 protection.

“Not only was the bank taken, all the money was taken,” said James Bromley, a lawyer at SVB Financial.

California banking regulators on March 10 shut down a Silicon Valley bank in the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

The collapse of Santa Clara, California-based Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY.O), another mid-sized US bank, sent a rout in banking stocks as investors worried about other time bombs in the banking system and led to UBS. Group AG (UBSG). .S) to acquire the 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) to avert a broader crisis.

Kurt Gwin, the FDIC’s attorney as recipient for the Silicon Valley bank, objected in Tuesday’s hearing that regulators had done anything improper. He also said that there could be fights over the money SBF Financial deposited in the bank.

“There was nothing wrong with freezing accounts and trying to protect deposits,” Gwynn said, before filing for bankruptcy.

Marshall Hubner, an attorney representing creditors who own more than half of SVB’s securities, said in court that the FDIC should not be allowed to hold the parent company’s filings indefinitely while the creditors owe $3.4 billion.

A destroyed Silicon Valley bank logo is seen in this illustration taken on March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Rovic/Illustration/File Photo

Gwen said the FDIC and other regulators have taken steps to secure all bank deposits as a way to prevent bank panics and without those steps, SVB Financial would have nothing of value to fight for.

He also said that SVB Financial was not only a depositor, but also a shareholder of the bank and the shareholders were not protected by the regulators.

Glenn said he does not believe at this time that the FDIC acted inappropriately.

There are bids for SVB’s financial business, which includes venture capital and investment banking units, Bromley said. These units were excluded from the FDIC acquisition.

While SVB Financial lost access to about $2 billion, it still had access to more than $180 million in accounts at other banks. Glenn said he is willing to allow SVB Financial to use up to $100 million for investment activity.

The FDIC said in court filings that it is withholding SVB Financial’s funds while it investigates potential claims against it.

SVB Financial and two senior executives were sued last week by shareholders accusing them of concealing how rising interest rates would make the Silicon Valley bank unit “particularly vulnerable” to the bank’s influx.

SVB Financial has $3.4 billion in debt and manages about $9.5 billion in other investors’ money across its portfolio of venture capital and trust funds, according to court filings.

Silicon Valley Bank was SVB Financial’s largest asset, accounting for more than $15.5 billion of SVB Financial’s total assets of $19.7 billion.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knuth in New York and Tom Hales in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Alexia Garamfalfi and Matthew Lewis

