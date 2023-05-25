Former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is getting a boost inside Madison Square Garden for his retirement

March 5, 2017; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks junior forward Carmelo Anthony (7) points in the stands before facing the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Some thoughts/notes on the former Nix a star Carmelo Anthonyfrom He retired earlier this week after 19 seasons in the NBA:

every nick their own fan Thoughts on Anthony’s New York Legacy. I have shared some of mine here. Whatever you think of Anthony’s performance during his seven seasons in addition to being Nick, one fact is indisputable: Anthony has made an incredible impact on hundreds of New Yorkers through his philanthropic work.

Boston Globe study I found that Carmelo Anthony The foundation has been among the most successful and well-run charitable groups associated with the professional athlete. The article said that most of the money raised by the Anthony Foundation comes from Anthony himself. So there is little overhead and most of the money raised goes directly to the community.

local community He made the most of Anthony’s time in New York. whether Christmas dayAnd ThanksgivingAnd The first week of schoolor the in the aftermath of a hurricaneThe Anthony Foundation has helped people throughout the metro area.

Those close to him say Anthony was also a staple in it local basketball courts and boxing gyms all over the city.

“He was never too old to make himself known on the local sports scene and promote people,” he said. Stuart GoldfarbAnd who founded the venture capital firm with Anthony, He says. “The fact that he feels so comfortable going to regular gyms in the community and working out, or working out with young boxers, is incredible to me.”

Goldfarb said the results in court did not affect Anthony’s approach to society.

“I’ve been around a lot of stars and celebrities and most of the time it’s hard for them not to get bitter when things don’t go well; and I’ve never seen Milo so bitter before,” says Goldfarb. “He’s always grateful for the gifts he’s been given.”

We’ll all discuss Anthony Nick’s legacy – wins, losses and performances – but he’s made an incredible impact off the field.

Will No. 7 retire?

Speaking of debates, there was an emotional debate about Whether the Anthony number should be retired. I don’t know if it will end up in the rafters or not. What I know: Prior to Anthony’s announcement, there was strong support among some in Madison Square Garden for retirement. No decision has been made yet. I suppose the final decision will be made by the team referee James Dolan.

Anthony Nicks has been to the playoffs three times and skipped the first round once. He pushed the Knicks into the postseason and had some great regular seasons for the club. But if his number were to be retired, the Knicks wouldn’t have to consider players like them Alan Huston And John StarksWho are the key players on teams that have won regularly and made it to the NBA Finals? I was laying Charles Oakley in that group, but his court action against Dolan and MSG will stop any conversation about retiring his number.

what about Bernard King? If Anthony’s number is retired, should King receive the same honor?

Here’s a default: if Julius Randel Makes two more All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams as Nick and the team wins a handful of playoff series during that time, wouldn’t Randle have a legitimate case for retiring the jersey?

How about a five time all star Carl Brown? Six times All-Star Richie Gerin? Seven times All-Star Harry Gallatin?

The Knicks currently have nine players/coaches honored at the MSG Rafters. Outside Dick McGuire And Patrick EwingAll of these players/coaches have won at least one title with the Knicks.

If the franchise retires Anthony’s number, it will at least open up a conversation with many Knicks.