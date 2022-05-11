Former Basketball Hall of Fame and No. 1 Bob Lanier has died at the age of 73

Bob Lanier, who played 14 seasons with Detroit Pistons And Milwaukee Bucks He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, and died at the age of 73.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statment.

“Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and one of the most talented players in NBA history, but his impact on the league far exceeded what he accomplished on the field. For more than 30 years, Bob has served as a global ambassador and special assistant for [former commissioner] David Stern, then me, travel the world to teach the values ​​of the game, and to make a positive impact on young people everywhere.

“It was an endearing work for Bob, who was one of the most kind and authentic people I have ever met. His tremendous impact on the NBA was also seen in his time as president of the National Basketball Players Association, where he played a key role in negotiating a collective bargaining agreement that changed the rules of the game.

“I learned a lot from Bob just by watching how he communicated with people. He was a close friend I will miss dearly, as well as many of his NBA teammates who were inspired by his generosity. We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s family and friends.”