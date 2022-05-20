Ford advised 39,000 Expedition and Navigator owners to park outside due to fire hazards





CNN

Ford advises owners of 39,013 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs to park their vehicles outdoors because they can start spontaneously on fire.

All selected full-size SUVs were built during the four-month period between December 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, according to Ford statment Thursday. So far, 16 of the SUVs have caught fire. Fourteen of the vehicles were in rental fleets while two were owned by retail customers. The automaker said it was aware of one injury apparently caused by the problem, but did not provide further details on the extent of the injury or its circumstances.

Twelve fires occurred while the car was parked and extinguished, one while the car was parked and running, and three while the car was in motion, according to the company.

Ford said in an announcement that the exact cause of the fires, which are believed to have started in the aft side of the engine compartment, is still being investigated.

“We are working around the clock to identify the root cause of this problem and address it later so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles,” said Jeffrey Marinettiek, Ford Passenger Vehicles general manager.

Owners are not advised to stop driving their SUV, just to keep them away from structures while parked.

The automaker said in a statement that Ford will begin communicating with owners by mail and through their Ford and Lincoln smartphone apps once it establishes a list of owners of those specific SUVs. Owners who believe their vehicles may be involved can also call Ford’s toll-free number at 1-866-436-7332, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which oversees vehicle recalls.

The automaker said Ford will reach out to customers once a remedy for the potential problem is found.