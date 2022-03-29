For UConn, the lighter-than-usual path still leads to the last four

By many measures, the arrival of the Husky dogs ever to Bridgeport, let alone their regional final, was a testament to their depth and talent. For Orima, it was a basic idea.

“We’re in this game a lot because we have really good players coming to UConn and they understand that if you come to Connecticut, the expectations are incredibly high, and the standards are very, very high,” Auriemma said on Sunday. He added, “I would say you have a choice, but I don’t think you have a choice if you come and play there. You better get yourself into this game.”

Easier said than done.

UConn’s starting lineup has been in the league this season, with two-thirds of the team losing at least two games due to injuries or illnesses. Husky have used 11 different setups this season, and their longest streak with a fixed lineup has been six games.

The Bakers, a sophomore guard named National Player of the Year last season, missed nearly three months and required surgery to repair a knee injury in December. Fudd, a freshman who was a star for UConn behind the 3-point arc, missed 11 games with a foot injury. Aubrey Griffin, a young woman who was a reliable retainer in her first two seasons but eventually underwent back surgery, didn’t play at all. and so on and so on.

The first loss of the season came in November, as the Bahamas defeated South Carolina, the top seed in the national championship. A trip to Atlanta went derailed a few weeks later when the Husky lost by 13 points to the unranked Georgia Tech, who lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The match against Louisville, one of the sport’s top and top ranked teams, turned out to be a loss. UConn’s coronavirus issues led to the cancellation of Big East matches against Georgetown and Villanova. A road trip to Oregon, also without a rating, resulted in another 13-point defeat, and in February a loss to Villanova ended UConn’s 169-game winning streak against conference opponents in both the regular season and the league.