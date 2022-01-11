For the first time, India will allow pork imports from the United States

First change:
Washington (AFP) – The United States announced on Monday that it would allow India to import US pork and pork products for the first time, and celebrated the lifting of the long-standing siege on the country’s agribusiness.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Wilsack and US Trade Representative (USDR) Katherine Toy made the announcement in a statement.
“This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work in accessing the US pork market in India, and marks a positive movement in trade relations between the two countries,” Wilsock said.
At the US-India Trade Policy Forum in New Delhi on November 2021, Toy spoke about the importance of Indian market access for American pork.
“We will continue to work with the Government of India to ensure that the American pork industry delivers its high quality products to customers as soon as possible,” he assured.
By 2020, it was the world’s third largest pork producer and the world’s second largest exporter, with $ 7.7 billion in global sales of pork and pork products, according to USDR data.
Last year, the US exported more than $ 1.6 billion worth of agricultural products to India.
