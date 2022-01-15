For the first time in seven months, India has surpassed 250,000 daily corona virus cases

As the corona virus (COVID-19) spreads in the eastern state, Hindu pilgrims gather on the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal to celebrate the “Capricorn Sankaranti” festival on Sagar Island. West Bengal, India. January 14, 2022. REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri

There were 264,202 corona virus cases reported in India on Friday, which led to a rapid rise in the number of infections and a record number of cases in New Delhi in the third wave., A religious event attended by thousands of devout Hindus is causing concern among experts.

Asian country crosses the barrier 250,000 cases daily for the first time in more than seven monthsThe Indian Ministry of Health has been raising the number of registered infections since the outbreak. 36.4 million.

Today the positive rate is 14.78%, When he was two weeks ago 1,1%, Indicates a rapid increase in cases.

Asian country detected 5,753 cases of Omigron variant Since the beginning of December, an official number, according to experts, does not represent reality.

With cases on the rise, the fact that the authorities have given permission to celebrate today has caused controversy Capricorn Sankaranti, A religious bath in the river Ganges, considered sacred by Hindu devotees at a festival that marks the end of winter and the arrival of long days.

Among the believers, there are those who brave the low temperatures of January by taking a holy bath on the island of Ganga Sagar on the mouth of the Ganges in eastern India. Millions of people across the country to celebrate the holiday.

Last year, A Hindu incident in the northern state of Uttarakhand has been blamed for the rapid rise in cases At the beginning of the second wave of corona virus.

Became India Global Center for Epidemiology in April and May 2021, A nation of 1.35 billion people during a devastating second wave a Peak of more than 400,000 epidemics and more than 4,500 deaths daily, Completes the country’s health infrastructure and causes a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds.

In some cities like New Delhi, The number of infections has already surpassed the records reached during the second wave. The Indian capital registered yesterday 28,867 Govt-19 cases, Compared to the maximum level it reached about 25,000 last May.

However health officials have pointed this out The increase in cases driven by Ómicron requires fewer hospitals than the delta variant, Major during the second wave in the country. Thus, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain yesterday confirmed that the hospital is still under occupation in the capital. 15%.

However, organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross (IFCR) have pointed this out. The increase in cases due to the variability of infections could lead to the collapse of health systems in South Asian countries Like what India and Nepal met last year.

