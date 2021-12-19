For the first time in India there are more women than men

AFP

New Delhi / 25.11.2021 12:56:22

For the first time in the history of India, there are more women than men, according to government data Shows recession in birth rate The second most populous country in the world.

Parents have historically loved male children in a way that is harmful to daughters, often considered “expensive” due to the tradition of wedding gifts.

Despite that Gender-selective abortion is prohibited, practice continues, And national population statistics always show the number of women in the world’s highest male ratios.

However, according to the latest National Survey on Family and Health, which has been in operation for two years, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday released a statement saying: There are one thousand 20 women for every thousand men in India.

This is the first major government census in India since the 1876 National Census, with more women than men.

“Improvement in the overall gender ratio is positive and (indicates) a step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done to achieve gender equality,” said Sangamitra Singh, a health scientist at the Population Foundation of India (PFI).

The difference is explained by the longer life expectancy of women, More boys are born than women: a thousand boys for every 929 women. “This may indicate that a certain amount of preference is consistent for boys,” Singh says.

The data also showed it Fertility rate in India has dropped to two children per woman. In the latest survey from 2015-2016 against 2.2. This figure is below the transition level required to maintain a population size, which the PFI hailed as “a significant achievement for the family planning program in the country”.

India has a population of about 1.3 billion UN forecasts that the country’s population will be larger than China’s this decade. The survey data was taken from 600,000 households across India.

Singh said the clear picture would be available when India completes its census, delayed by the Govind-19 epidemic. Its release is scheduled for this year.

L.P.