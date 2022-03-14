For the first time in almost two years, India has dropped below 3,000 Govt-19 cases International | News

India on Monday confirmed 2,503 new corona virus infections, the lowest number recorded in almost two years, raising hopes of a possible end to the difficult phase of the epidemic, while expanding the Asian country’s vaccination campaign.

No such data have been found in the country since May 2020, the nation was at the onset of the epidemic and its population, more than 1,350 million, was under strict operational restrictions after the total lockout was imposed.

Significant reduction in infections

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 2,503 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have kept the positive rate in the country at 0.47%, another record number in India, which saw this indicator fall 30% three months ago.

The official area confirmed that 98.7% of corona virus patients have fully recovered and only 36,168 have active disease in the country at this time.

With more than 60% of its population fully vaccinated, the vaccine rate continues to rise, causing a rapid drop in cases, with a total of 1.8 billion doses being given to approximately 970 million people.

This general panorama allowed the country to end the two years of intermittent restrictions, curfews and closures and prevent the Indian economy from reacting at the expected pace.

In recent days, much of the country has been deregulated due to the corona virus, 100% of transportation services have been activated, and schools, leisure centers, restaurants, bars and public places have been allowed to reopen, thus updating the function of this country. Accustomed to markets and crowded streets until the plague came.

India has decided to restart the first international commercial flights from next Sunday the 27th, which will allow it to revive tourism and economic activities in the country, with its vision set in pre-Kovit times.

Expansion of the vaccine campaign

This Monday, the Indian Ministry of Health announced that it was expanding the vaccination campaign for people over 12 years of age from Wednesday, and the booster dose was opened to all citizens over 60 years of age.

In particular, the vaccine for younger people is Corbevax, developed by the Texas Children’s Hospital (USA) and the Baylor College of Medicine and manufactured in Asia by the Indian company Biological-E.

Until now, so-called “precautionary measures” or boosters have been considered vulnerable to health workers and people over the age of 60.

When authorities confirmed the first case of the corona virus to a man from the Chinese city of Wuhan since January 30, 2020, India had experienced three outbreaks, the worst in May 2021, with an increase of 400,000 cases a day. Hospitals were closed due to lack of beds and oxygen and overflow cremations. (I)