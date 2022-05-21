Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore: Comprehensive Live Updates

MMA Fighting contains Mayweather vs Moore live scores for Floyd Mayweather Jr. Against the Fight Tag Don Moore at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon.

This is the live blog for the show’s main event featuring boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore. It is expected to start around 5 PM ET Frontro Pay per view. Verify Mayweather vs Moore results page to see what happened on the bottom card.

This is Mayweather’s third match since retiring from active competition in 2017 after defeating a UFC superstar Conor McGregor That gave Mayweather a perfect 50-0 professional record. He later defeated the kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa At the RIZIN event in December 2018 in Japan, he then cut a distance with YouTube star Logan Paul in a match that was not officially registered.

Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) is a former Mayweather’s sparring partner.

Check out the Mayweather vs. blog.

Floyd Mayweather will be out soon. He walks with live rap music.

first round: Two-minute rounds to match the fair. Mayweather kept his distance, letting Moore fire some pretty short punches. Moore’s shot landed on the body and Mayweather was smiling. Mayweather with a counter strike. Moore on the body again. Mayweather with counter left.

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-9, Mayweather.

second round: Mayweather is more aggressive with his move to start the second round. Moore nodded. Mayweather gives up on Moore’s punches. Moore’s right hand scores from the run. They exchange punches. Mayweather only uses his foot to cut the ring. Moore scores with a header. Mayweather on the body, then a few strokes to steal the round.

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-9, Mayweather. In general, 20-18 Mayweather.

Third round: Mayweather slips more than punches. Moore scores for the body. Moore pulls away with a triple punch. Mayweather Body Scores. Mayweather Moore signs left. He picks his places by hitting him. Jab Right On The Face By Mayweather. Moore can’t get past it.

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-9, Mayweather. In general, 30-27 Mayweather.

Fourth round: Mayweather’s strike is on point now. He dodges Moore’s punch and breaks his body. Moore sneaks a shot at his body. Mayweather bites Moore with his left hand. Moore with the straight left of the body. Mayweather is completely loose after four rounds.

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-9, Mayweather. Generally, 40-36 Mayweather.

Fifth round: Moore’s left hand gleams as he spins out of the corner. Mayweather boxing Moore close up, Moore answers with a short overhead line. Mayweather let his hands go now. Right hook hits Moore clean. Counter right by Moore calls, but Mayweather doesn’t bother and is now dashing as Moore tries to back out and circle. Mayweather gets anything he wants now.

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-8, Mayweather. In general, 50-44 Mayweather.

Round 6: Mayweather lands top right off the bat. Clean shot for Moore, but Mayweather answers with a left press of the button. Mayweather is making fun of Moore now. Moore with a powerful punch inside, Moore pops with a headshot. Moore wants to respond, but is holding on to a lot of gloves and a shoulder. Mayweather can hear the comment and as the team perfects its talent for psychological warfare, he answers mid-fight, “I do.”

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-9, Mayweather. In general, 60-53 Mayweather.

Round 7: Before seven, Mayweather took the round card and walked around with it. Then he danced with the ring girl. Mayweather talks as much as he fights, even as he delivers punches in Moore’s face. Moore gets busy with the hands, but Mayweather’s defense is sharp. Mayweather returns to the attack and Moore tries to get away. He swings his right hand by his ear. Mayweather poured it on the beleaguered Moore. Moore gets hurt by his right hand. Mayweather sticks out his tongue and then hits a combo.

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-8, Mayweather. In general, 70-61 Mayweather.

Eighth round: Mayweather turns away as he surrounds Moore. He has a moore that goes wherever he wants. Hard hit with Moore on the ropes. Moore with counter right. Left hook by Mayweather. Tor Moore in the knee. Moore has two good punches on the inside, but Mayweather totally crushes him with a body bullet. He must answer the number 10 as he does so. Mayweather is back there, huge right hand. Left hook by Mayweather. H e wants the end. Moore will ring the bell. A dominant, flashy performance by Mayweather.

MMA Fighting Score Round 10-8, Mayweather. Generally, 80-69 Mayweather.

Official Result: No winner has been announced as the match is on display.