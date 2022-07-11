247 Sports



Florida’s 2023 employment chapter received a boost on Monday when it entered a four-star attack Lucas Simmons He announced his decision to join the Seminoles live on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is ranked as the 16th offensive tackle in the 2023 class and 143rd player overall, according to 247Sports rankings.

Simmons grew up in Sweden, but now lives in Clearwater, Florida. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman chose the Mike Norville program over finalists in Florida, Tennessee and the University of Southern California. He kept his recruitment under wraps for the most part until 247Sports Crystal Ball for Seminoles began arriving on Monday morning.

So what will Florida get in Simmons? Andrew Ivins, Southeast recruitment analyst for 247Sports, says there’s a lot to like about him as a potential. Here is his exploratory report:

What you’re looking for in a left-handed youth deals with potential given size, reach, and ability to bend. He grew up in Sweden playing handball and a variety of other sports before his massive physique led him to the game of American football. He spent his junior season at Clearwater International Academy taking an extensive course in both pass blocking and blocking runs. It got better every week, but it’s still far from a full product. He can simply overwhelm defenders with his 82-inch wingspan and knock them out of play. On the other hand, the longer legs allow it to take up a lot of space as it moves left or right, depending on the blocking system. He understands how to establish a firm base and prepare for hand-to-hand combat, but should get better at engaging pass forwards in his own timeframe rather than just catching up. It’s also possible that eventually he will need to figure out how to play at a lower board level because that will help him get worse at the point of attack. By far one of the most unique offensive linemen in the 2023 class has given her measurements (thought to hover around 6ft 7 and 300lbs) and her breeding. It should be seen as a potential multi-year start to the Top 25 Programme. However, you will need some time to incubate in the choice of school and probably should not rush to take action as this may kill confidence and hinder development. The massive block could have NFL circuits someday.

Simmons is the son of former Oklahoma businessman Abel Simmons, who played for the Sooners in the 1990s. He made official visits to all five finalists, his last visit being in Florida on June 24.