Flights canceled, Boston delays continue after disappointing weekend of air travel

Flight cancellations and delays continued Monday at Boston’s Logan International Airport after travelers were stuck in terminals for hours over the weekend. As of 11 p.m. on Monday, FlightAware It reported 55 flight cancellations and 206 delays. The vast majority of flight cancellations to and from Logan Airport have involved JetBlue, which has the largest presence at the airport. Spirit canceled nearly 75 percent of its flights to Boston on Monday. A JetBlue spokesperson said the number of flight delays and cancellations is not specific to JetBlue, and that severe weather in the Southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have made significant impacts on the industry over the past several days. “You have planes stuck on the ground in Florida and crews stuck on the ground in Florida, and they’ve timed out,” explained Tom Kenton, of Kinton Aviation Consulting. “They could fly legally, so they didn’t have replacement crews there, and it took a turn.” JetBlue said Monday that it has “made good progress in ramping up operations and repositioning crew members and aircraft that have been forced out of positions due to weather and significant air traffic delays.” “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to keep them informed and get them on their way as quickly as possible,” JetBlue said in a statement. “Airlines are not in a position to recover these days as they were before due to hiring,” Kenton said. “It’s a lot more than the weather. The main culprit — there are a lot of things, but the main culprit — is a lack of pilots, as well as a lack of flight attendants and a mechanic shortage. The airline industry is facing the same thing that a lot of other industries are experiencing,” Kenton said. See also Powell says the Fed can raise rates more quickly to tame inflation According to the Transportation Workers Federation of America, Ed Backclure, JetBlue’s head of customer service and software, issued a statement on March 28 that indicated operational problems at JetBlue were caused by flight attendants refusing to accept assignments. union said, In a press releasethat Bachlor’s statement could not be further from the truth. “It’s time for JetBlue to stop playing the blame game on their hosts,” Gary Peterson, TWU International Vice President and Director of Air Division, said in the union statement. “Our hosts attended and kept this airline flying during the pandemic. Now is the time for management to show them.” Flight attendants are not the cause of these problems. They’re the reason customers are returning to JetBlue, John Samuelsen, president of TWU International, said in the union statement. “The TWU is ready to meet on these issues immediately. It is time for JetBlue to take responsibility for poor management decisions and come to the table to negotiate real solutions that will address the real problems.”

