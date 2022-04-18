Five-star striker Renault owner commits to playing basketball in Indiana

Five star recruit Renault owner He announced his commitment to Indiana on Monday, giving men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson his second-best prospect in the 25-player class of the 2022 class.

Renault announced his decision via social media.

He resigned from Florida last month after changing training in Gainesville: Mike White left for Georgia, while the Gators hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden as his replacement.

Reno, a 6-foot-8 striker from Monteverde Academy (Florida), is ranked No. 21 in the 2022 ESPN 100 and is fifth in the class. He boosted his stock significantly this past summer by playing in the Nightrydas Elite base on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 12 games. He fired 61.8% from inside the arc.

During his high school season, Reno scored 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in 10 games at the NIBC Invitational.

Woodson and Hoosiers now have two top 25 recruits and three ESPN 100 in the 2022 class. Reno joins his high school teammate Galen Hood Chevino (No. 24), Caleb Bank (No. 79) and a four-star goalkeeper CJ Jan.

Indiana is expected to return with at least three players from a team that went 21-14 and beat Wyoming in the NCAA Championship before losing to 5th seed St. Mary’s. Star Big Man Trace Jackson Davis The NBA’s water draw tests, but Reno is providing some insurance should Jackson Davis choose to leave.