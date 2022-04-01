The Texas A&M 2022 Historic Recruitment Class He got another five stars better on Friday when Alvaretta (GA) Melton’s five-star defensive line Lipius Overton He announced his commitment to the Aggies. He signed with the Aggies, too, faithful to his pledge. The person with the blue personality also looked aggressively at opportunities from Georgia, Oregon, Ohio, and Oklahoma.

The eighth five-star chooses to play for him Jimbo Fisher In the class, Overton is the last piece in an epic distance ending Course on top of the 247Sports Team recruiting rankingswhich is the highest ranked in 247Sports history.

“It’s exciting,” Overton stated. “Having the best relationship with their coaches and enjoying the players, meeting the people on the program and seeing how the players are and the defensive scheme they run is something I love to do.

“It also feels great to be back in my hometown and to be a part of that.”

Overton was born in College Station when his parents worked in the athletics department at Texas A&M. The trip has included layovers in TCU and Alabama, but for younger Overton it comes full circle as Aggie, a place he visited four times as likely, once last summer, again during the fall, return in January and official last weekend.

“Outside their campus is very beautiful, the culture is also good,” Overton said. “Going to campus and seeing students get that feeling for the next step in life. I was thinking about Oregon before I went[on my last visit]but once I got to that campus and got to the real things I knew.”

Overton originally planned to move officials to Ohio and Oklahoma in April after he offered his three other rides in March, but the experience at Texas A&M caused him to shut them down. This summer he will be signing up and starting rehearsals in preparation for fall camp.

“I really had to hang out with the football players a lot,” Overton said of the experience. “I was able to find out what their takeaway from Texas A&M is. I have to hang out with Anthony Lucas. Being around them and how they interact with the place is really cool.

Coach (Terry) Price and coach Nick Williams. Just talking to Coach Fisher, too. Coach Price and Coach Nick are the two main players who hit me all the time, but I’ve known Jimbo since he was at FSU and have a great relationship with them. It’s not about football for them. They talked to me about real-life situations and what they could do to help me get through football.”

Overton has seen a team squabble while visiting and is looking forward to playing alongside this talented class.

“I saw a place I could fit in,” Overton said. “I think I can make a huge impact there, especially with Shemar (Stuart) and Walter (Nolen) still in attendance. He played such a weak side. That would be a great place for me.”

Overton debuted as the #1 recruit in the Top247 in the 2023 class and held that spot much of the course. A fantastic student too, Overton announced in February his decision to reclassify the 2022 class and maintained his five-star status, ranking No. 18 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

Overton has made nearly 100 tackles for loss and 48 sacks in his prep career, joining fellow five-star Stewart, Nolen, receiver Evan Stewartdefensive line Gabriel Brownlow Dendyquarterback Conor Wegmanback corner, Denver Harris And recipient Chris Marshall were both pioneers in this category.