Fischer will have digital and virtual support from India

Electric car company Fisker will open a new technology and development center in Hyderabad, India, which will be added to its engineering and product development facilities in California.





“Our expansion for India reflects a strategic market opportunity and significant impetus to our global engineering capabilities,” said Henrik Fisker, Fischer Chairman and CEO. “Our talent team in India will pave the way to get started Fischer Sea And Fischer Bear “.









The new company, Fisker Vigyan India Pvt.





Fisker will begin production of the Fisker Ocean SUV on November 17, 2022 at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria. At its gaming level, Ocean offers an estimated range of 440 kilometers (WLTP), while the Ocean Extreme version offers up to 630 kilometers.