May 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Fischer will have digital and virtual support from India

Byron Rodgers May 4, 2022 1 min read

Electric car company Fisker will open a new technology and development center in Hyderabad, India, which will be added to its engineering and product development facilities in California.


“Our expansion for India reflects a strategic market opportunity and significant impetus to our global engineering capabilities,” said Henrik Fisker, Fischer Chairman and CEO. “Our talent team in India will pave the way to get started Fischer Sea And Fischer Bear “.



The new company, Fisker Vigyan India Pvt.


Fisker will begin production of the Fisker Ocean SUV on November 17, 2022 at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria. At its gaming level, Ocean offers an estimated range of 440 kilometers (WLTP), while the Ocean Extreme version offers up to 630 kilometers.

See also  War Russia Ukraine | Crisis in Ukraine, India's "neutral" | The world shows the limits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

India’s largest start-up public offering will test the will of foreign investors

May 4, 2022 Byron Rodgers
6 min read

Extreme heat in India and Pakistan is testing the chances of human survival

May 4, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Germany invites India to G7 in an attempt to alienate it from Russia | The world

May 3, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

1 min read

Fischer will have digital and virtual support from India

May 4, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Powell decided to raise interest rates by half a percentage point

May 4, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Johnny Depp Trail Live: Day 14 to see Amber Heard take the podium

May 4, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
7 min read

Vanishing Variables: Lessons from Gamma, Iota, and Mu

May 4, 2022 Iris Pearce