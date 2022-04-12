First contact: ESPN’s Adam Shifter apologizes for Dwayne Haskins’ tweet; Brett Michaels Presses the Steelers for a QB Specific in the Draft

Adam Shifter is apologizing for his report on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The odds are beyond TJ Watt’s perceived chances of repeating as this year’s NFL Defensive Player. A celebrity Pittsburger presses for a specific quarterback to land with the Steelers.

A busy night in the NHL was highlighted by some of the capital’s division encounters.

All in the “first call” on Tuesday.

apology issued

ESPN reporter Adam Shifter issued an apology For a tweet he sent while reporting on Saturday morning the news of Dwayne Haskins’ death.

When Shifter learned that the Steelers quarterback had been killed while trying to cross a highway in South Florida on foot, Shifter tweeted, “Dwayne Haskins, one of Ohio’s most prominent figures before struggling to catch up with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, dies this the morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida, according to his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.”

Many criticized Shifter for including Haskins’ struggles in the NFL as he broke the news of his death. Apparently, the shifter agreed as is Delete that tweet and repost a different version him after about 20 minutes.

On Monday, the shifter expressed apology during a period audio notation.

“She was insensitive,” said Shifter. “It was a mistake. And I can assure you it wasn’t my intention. I wish I could get that tweet back. The focus should have been on Dwayne – who he was as a person, a husband, a friend, and so much more. I wanted to apologize to Dwayne’s family. and his friends and the players in the NFL and my condolences to everyone close to Dwayne. In the way I failed on Saturday, I wanted to divert people’s attention to make sure Dwayne is remembered properly.”

From there, Shifter spent another three minutes extolling Haskins’ virtues, noting his accomplishments in college, his dedicated attempts to revive his career with the Steelers, his love of Pittsburgh as an adoptive home, and his willingness to become part of franchise fan engagement and community outreach initiatives.

With apologies, the content far outweighed the unfortunate section of his initial tweet. I don’t know why Shifter wasn’t doing something similar on Twitter at some point Saturday or Sunday, then read his statement on Monday during the podcast.

as a result ProFootballTalk I suggestedFor some, it comes as a Schefter using the apology as a way to promote listening to his podcast.

Based on some of the comments in Schefter’s podcast post, it seems that many in the Twittersphere agree and act as no apology would be good enough. But the one thing more popular on Twitter than virtue signals are anger signals. Sometimes the two are nearly identical.

But for these folks, I’d ask for a little introspection, too.

If so many of you are doing your best to tweet at (or about) Schefter nonstop to blur the focus on Haskins’ death, what do you think happened over the 72 hours of endless ugly commentary on Schefter (And Jill Brandt, very)?

Twitter, sports talk radio and the blogosphere have turned coverage of Haskins’ death into a story larger than the horrific incident itself.

And if the alleged initial outrage was about shifting the focus away from mourning Haskins’ death, there is an ugly irony as to what some people chose to focus on instead. Because after two or three hours, let alone two or three days, one must wonder if some people attacking the shifter are genuinely doing it in an attempt to make it look bad.

Or were they just trying to look good by searching for likes and retweets?

And if so, wouldn’t that be more sensitive to Haskins’ memory than what Shifter did in the first place?

different choice

Stiller does not prefer TJ Watt to defend the Defensive Player of the Year title.

Browns passing arrogant Miles Jarrett is the favorite to win the award according to BetOnline.Ag. Favorite +650 (13/2). Watts are next at +700 (7/1). Watt had 22.5 sacks to lead the NFL in 2021 League One Season Michael Strahan register. Garrett finished third in the NFL with a score of 16.0. Robert Quinn of Chicago came in second with a score of 18.5.

Former Pete Panther and current LA Rams star Aaron Donald comes in at +750 (15/2). Former Penn State Nittany Lion Micah Parsons ranks fourth. Ranked Dallas Cowboys Defensive Rookie of the Year +900 (9/1).

something he believes in

people in Steelers Warehouse I recently found a clip from the April 5 episode of “The Rich Eisen DisplaysAndMatt Corral, quarterback at the University of Mississippi, said he may have some outside influence when it comes to encouraging the Steelers to recruit.

Coral and his family are old friends with rock star and Steelers fan Brett Michaels. The Poison singer, who was born in Butler but grew up in Mechanicsburg, even went so far as to take the Corral family to one of his games in November. right Now, according to pen, collect, arrange, circleMichaels touts that the Steelers pick him in the draft.

“I’ve talked to Brett throughout the process. He really wants me to land in Pittsburgh,” Coral told Eisen. “Brett is really pushing Mr. Rooney to pick me. He lived next to one of the Steelers’ owners. That was his neighbour. I know they talk a lot. I know he brought my name.”

Coral did not specify which member of Rooney’s family – or the monarchy in general – he was referring to. But this isn’t the first time Corral’s connection with Michaels has appeared on the Eisen Show.

When Michaels made a file Guest appearance with Aizen Back in March, he spent more than four minutes puzzled over how hard it would be for the Steelers to recruit Coral to the 20th pick.

Will the Steelers really take Coral? I suppose “only time will prove.” But if they do, I think Corral’s recruiting party will be “Nothin” but a good time. “

I will show myself.

It’s hockey night in… well, just about everywhere

There was only one National Hockey League game on Monday night. The Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2.

There are 14 games on Tuesday night, though. Seven metropolitan teams are in action. Six of them participate in the confrontations between the divisions.

The penguins have encountered the islanders only for the second time this season. The Penguins won the first game 1-0 on November 26. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Carolina Hurricanes are in New York to play the Rangers.

The New Jersey Devils come out west to confront the Arizona werewolf. Columbus’ blue jackets are inactive until Wednesday.

Entering play Tuesday, Carolina (102 points) has a two-point lead over Rangers for first place in the metro. So New York could go into a tie to lead the division with an organizational victory at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins (94 points) and the Capitals (90 points) are also in the qualifiers.