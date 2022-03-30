First Chris Rock show since Will Smith witnessed a slap in ticket prices

Actor Chris Rock speaks on stage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

Chris Rock hasn’t publicly addressed Existence yet Will Smith slapped him at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Fans are grappling with the opportunity that could change Wednesday night.

Rock is set to perform two consecutive shows at Boston’s Wilbur Theater, and the anticipation has sent second-market ticket sales soaring, according to social media posts and resale sites.

StubHub, a ticket exchange and resale company, said it saw 25 times the daily sales of Rock’s shows in the days following the Oscars incident, surpassing the cumulative sales of the comedian’s tour during the entire month of March.

“At this point in his tour, on a typical day, we would expect to see a spike in sales 24 or 48 hours before showtime as last-minute sales kick in — but it’s incredibly unusual to see StubHub spokesperson Mike Silvera said in a statement to CNN. NBC, a spike we’ve seen.

The jump in sales It was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

There are more than a dozen tickets to the Rock’s Wednesday shows on sale on StubHub, with prices ranging from $444 per ticket to $1,705. Sure, those only ask for prices – it’s not clear if anyone would buy seats at these levels.

Users on social media have reported that ticket prices have gone from $40 before the incident to three-digit price tags after the altercation.

TickPick said at the ticket market Monday that it sold more tickets to watch The Rock overnight after the slap than it sold in the last month combined.

TickPick has three tickets currently available for the 7:30 show and four on sale for the 10:00 show. Prices range from $800 to $1,100 each.

The Ticketmaster website says that both the 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. shows are sold out. Meanwhile, Vivid Seats currently has four tickets for the 10:00 p.m. show, with two for $768 and two for $966.