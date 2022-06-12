June 12, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Fire Logo and Pokemon Voice Actor Billy Camitz Passed Away

Cassandra Kelley June 12, 2022 1 min read
Photo: Nintendo

There is some very sad news coming out of the voice acting industry today. Billy Camitz died at the age of 35 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Kamitz is best known in the animation and video game industry. Nintendo fans will know him well as the voice of Ferdinand von Egger Fire Emblem: Three Houses And the Fire Emblem Heroesalso in blue Pokemon Masters.

It included some other games in which the characters are voiced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Roy), Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Rido Kozonoha), triangle strategy (Jerome) and 13 Guardians: Aegis Rim (Ninji Ogata).

He also voiced characters in anime series such as The attack on the GiantsAnd the BorutoAnd the Demon SlayerAnd the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Josuke Higashkata), Pokemon Journeys (Ren) and Neon Genesis Evangelion (Shigeru Oba).

On behalf of the community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go to Billy’s friends and family during this difficult time.

