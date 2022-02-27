Final Fantasy Origin Get a Garland Play Arts Kai character

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is still a few weeks away from its release, but Square Enix has already announced a custom character.

Figure depicts the majestic Garland and his part of the Play Arts Kai brand famous for Square Enix action figures.

It is available for pre-order at Square Enix Store for $239.99, currently discounts at $216.00.

The figure is 12.99 inches long, and will ship in March 2023.

Below you can find an official description and screenshot gallery.

Wrapped entirely in deep black armor and a fearsome helmet, this figure is an ominous yet respectful depiction of the character. Every detail has been given great intent, from the subtle design elements seen throughout the armor, to the deck of his large sword. The cloth mantle includes wires that allow for dynamic poses. Shoulders The waist benefits from a custom joint structure, enabling seamless joint even with its intricate shape.It includes a massive sword—the length of the shape itself—that heightens Garland’s majestic presence, as well as expressive hands that allow you to recreate poses right out of the game.”

If you want to know more about Stranger out of Paradise Final Fantasywhich is actually developed by Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja, you can check out original trailerThe First screenshots and artand another The last trailer.

The game will be released on March 18, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and PC.