August 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

FIFA suspends Indian federation for ‘serious breach’

Byron Rodgers August 16, 2022 1 min read

Paris /

‘Business’ of FIFA Council Suspended this Monday Football Federation of India (AIFF) because “A serious crime“, which questions the structure of the system the world Women’s U-17s are expected in India in the fall.

“The FIFA Council Bureau Unanimously decided termination of employment to do Football Federation of India (AIFF) with immediate effect due to improper interference by a third party, which is a grave violation FIFA Laws“, the body said in the statement.

The AIFF I had to hire someone The new president in December 2020, but complications over constitutional amendments delayed the nomination process FIFA Indian company should be allowed.

In May, max Court of India decided to dissolve the AIFF and Appoint an arbitrator Three people in charge of organizing elections by September 15.

The U-17 Women’s World CupInitially scheduled for November 2020, postponed several times due to Covid-19, it is set to take place India From October 11 to 30.

The Mexican team said World CupCoordinating with representatives of Group C China, Spain Y Colombia.

According to reports, the work is currently underway Find a new headquarters Two months left.

See also  India are trying to match its third exit from Kabul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Volkswagen to supply electric components to Mahindra India

August 16, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

75 years after independence, Modi promises a “developed India”. World | T.W.

August 15, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Billionaire known as India’s ‘buffet’ dies | Companies

August 15, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

3 min read

Home Depot’s record sales show the US housing market remains strong

August 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Watch Saturn shine at its best for 2022 in this free webcast tonight

August 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

FAA cancels delays in New York over staffing issues

August 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

MLB Wild Card: Phillies players shine on trade deadline in win over Reds

August 16, 2022 Teri Riley