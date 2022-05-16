May 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Fast! LG’s C1 OLED TV breaks down to a new record low price ahead of Memorial Day

Jack Kimmons May 16, 2022

while 2022 Memorial Day Sales Still more than two weeks away from the event, we’ve just discovered an amazing TV deal that we’re anticipating can’t beat on May 30th. As for Amazon, it has the amazing LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV On sale for only $1,589 (was $2499.99). That’s a whopping $910 off and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Rated as one of TechRadar’s The best TVs for 2022, and LG C1 OLED It features a stunning OLED display inside the Alpha a9 Gen processor. 4, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with clear, lifelike images – ideal for watching big games. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, letting you control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

While we often see discounts on the LG C1 OLED TV, today’s offer is the lowest price we’ve ever seen and a great deal we’re snagging before TV sales on Memorial Day The event officially begins.

Memorial Day early TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV

