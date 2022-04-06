Farmers and politicians struggle against inflation in India | News

Various social and political sectors in India rallied in various cities on Tuesday and Wednesday to condemn the rising prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel, household gas cylinders and food.

On Monday, there was a march in cities like Agra and Moradabad where farmers came with gas cylinders on their motorcycles against the price hike.

Workers chanted slogans condemning the rise in inflation and the central and state governments.

Meanwhile, a symbolic funeral procession was held in Agra to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s policy of raising fuel tariffs.

Nerul residents staged a protest against the rise in petrol, diesel and gas prices, however it started on Saturday.

Demonstrators expressed their anger over the rise in prices of essential commodities such as fuel and cooking oil, which are said to have eased the festive atmosphere.

It is noteworthy that communities have been affected by the rise in prices of essential commodities during festive celebrations.

जबाजबा राज ज कमरतोड न न जीवनाजपा राज ज कमरतोड़ ाजबा राज ममं कर ा। आज अखिल भअखिलरतीय कतीयंग्रेस कममटी कनि निर्ददशे के क्रमम राखणखण्ड कडंग्रेस कसंगयर्ाओं ह िदिदिद्ार एवंगगश्वर ममं ईमहंगई कईर शन्रद.#Mahangai_mukta_bharat pic.twitter.com/ausiNf1a2e – Devendra Yadav (devendrayadvinc)

March 31, 2022





In this context, Congress opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly condemned the central government for raising crude oil prices. He shared a picture on his Twitter account, which cites the rise in oil prices since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

Petrol and diesel prices rose on Tuesday, bringing the total price to $ 0.12 a liter over the past two weeks.

Petrol price in Delhi will now be equal to $ 1.37 per liter, while diesel prices have also risen, according to state-owned fuel retailers’ price announcements.

Kamarathod Mahangai Rogadam BJP Sarkar Boss My Koi No Justice. ददश की’ा ‘ச் அச்ச्ச்ச் ின்ின்’ க்ाக்क மமலஜுமல் பய பயங்கकर பரிरாமाம் रही. pic.twitter.com/bazESkGl19 – Haryana Congress (INCHaryana)

April 6, 2022





Rates will increase nationwide and vary from state to state based on local taxes. This is the 13th price hike since the end of the four-and-a-half month gap on March 22.