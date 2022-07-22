Farewell to a benchmark: Ford made the last EcoSport in India

The Chennai plant in India produced the latest EcoSport and discontinued the car in that market. details.

Ford finally stopped production of the EcoSport at its Chennai plant in India. The last unit to come off the assembly line was the SE version with a 2-litre engine in white., which is definitely destined for an export market. In this way, the Detroit brand stops manufacturing cars in India.

The information is not officially confirmed, but many sites in the Asian country are similar Hindu They already announced the news on their websites. It is noteworthy that it was September last year. The brand issued a statement saying it would stop manufacturing vehicles in India, but for the domestic market, Continues production of units for export (Note that the EcoSport started arriving from India once production in Brazil stopped).

Now, when the first generation was introduced in mid-2000, the brand seems to have fulfilled all the export obligations of an exponent who knew how to be the pioneer of its segment. All indications are that henceforth Tata will take over the plant to manufacture its vehicles And future electric models.

The reasons behind Ford’s industrial exit from India are related to the economic losses they have faced in recent years. “Despite heavy investment in India, Ford has posted operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years and demand for new vehicles has been much weaker than expected.”, announced Ford President Jim Farley in a statement last year.

Beyond this, the Ford Eco Sport It will continue to be sold in our country until at least 2023 to provide to all customers enrolled in the savings plan.. Currently two versions (SE and Titanium) are powered by the same engine.

This is known as the well-known three-cylinder Dragon 1.5 liter and 123 HP 151 Nm of torque. Transmission is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox, although the Titanium adds the option of a six-speed automatic gearbox.