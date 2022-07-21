July 21, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Farah Ibrahim wasn't clubbing with her 13-year-old daughter

Cassandra Kelley July 21, 2022

Farah Ibrahim She had a blast for allegedly taking the 13-year-old to a club…but she says her critics don’t know what’s really going on.

Farah tells TMZ… she went with her daughter, Sophiaand her friends for an “all ages” concert at The Empire Control Room in Texas on Monday, thinking it’d be safer if she had been there—referring to last year. Astroworld tragedy.

Farah has been criticized since posting about the event, with many assuming that the 13-year-old was under the minimum age for the venue and that it was wrong to take the 13 regardless.


She says there was no age limit for this particular party. As for taking in a 13-year-old, Farah says she wanted to teach her child how to have a fun and safe time at prom.

Farah works through a 12-step program of substance abuse that she believes has helped her with everything, including parenting. BTW, she said she was knocking H2O’s back during shows.


15/1/22

So he presses pause comedy projects While she’s engaged in some legal battles – she was charged with battery last month and pleaded not guilty… This stems from an incident in January where He allegedly slapped a security guard In the club.

