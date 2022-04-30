Fantastic Four MCU Movie Loses Director, Kevin Feige Cases Statement

Marvel is once again looking for a way out for its next The Fantastic Four The movie that will introduce the iconic collection of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Limit He notes that John Watts has pulled out of the project. The reason for the departure of Watts, who became a favorite within the MCU after leading the trilogy Spider Man Movies that peaked with massive success There is no place for homeHe is said to want a break from superhero movies for now. There is no drama between the director and Marvel
Collaboration with John Ali Spider Man “The movies were a real treat,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co-chair Louis D’Espositoin said in a statement. “We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four to the MCU but we understand and support his reasons for leaving him so far. We are hopeful that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road.”
Meanwhile, Watts said to “make three Spider Man The movies were a great experience and changed my life for me. I’m always grateful to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I hope we can work together again and I can’t wait to see the great vision The Fantastic Four bring them to life.”
Loosely based on Marvel’s Ultimate Fantastic Four. Ultimate Fantastic Four Previous comic series The Fantastic Four A 2015 film starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan was mired in controversy from the start, including a controversial tweet from director Josh Trank sent on the film’s opening day, in which he lamented the quality of the final show. The film grossed only $56 million at the domestic box office with a worldwide gross of $167 million. It reportedly cost around $120 million to make.
Prior to this release, Tim Story directed two big budget editions, 2005 The Fantastic Four and 2007 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which collectively generated $619 million worldwide. Roger Corman notoriously produced a completed but shelved version of The Magnificent Four In 1994 it was never meant to be seen and was only made to secure the rights to a future version, even though bootlegs are widely available.
