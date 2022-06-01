Famous Indian singer KK dies at the age of 53





CNN

–



Indian singer Krishnakumar Konath, better known by the stage name KK, died Tuesday night in Kolkata, according to the city’s CMRI hospital.

Hours before his death on May 31, the 53-year-old famous singer gave a concert at Nazrul Mancha, a venue at Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya College in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Kunath’s work as a play singer – A singer whose songs were pre-recorded for use in films – made him famous in the country and across the diaspora, providing his voice for hundreds of Bollywood films. He became a popular household name after the 1999 release of his debut single album, “Pal”.

Tributes to the late singer began pouring into social media as soon as news of his death spread, including from the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Sad over the sudden death of famous singer Krishnakumar Kunath better known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as they struck a chord in people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” Modi He said.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar said in a tweet, “So sad and shocked to learn of KK’s sad demise. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Director Vivek Agnihotri said he was “extremely sad” to hear of Kunath’s death, noting that he sang the first song in his first film, and has been “a great friend” ever since.

“Why so early, KK, why? But you left behind a treasure from your playlist. A very tough night. Om Shanti. Artists like KK never die,” Agnihotri said.

Kunnath’s first breakthrough role in Bollywood was with the song “Tadap Tadap Ke” from the movie “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.

His other popular tunes include “Sach Keh Raha Hai” from the movie “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” and “Mangalyam” from the movie “Saathiya”.

Born in August 1968 in New Delhi, Kunath graduated from Delhi University’s Kirori Mall College, before launching his career by singing jingles for advertisements, according to CNN affiliate News18.