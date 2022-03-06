March 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Fall Guys’ latest crossover game with the Astro franchise is coming March 8

Jack Kimmons March 7, 2022 1 min read

Currently sitting near the end of its sixth season, Fall Guys is set to have another major collaboration very soon. We’ve seen plenty of crossovers from different franchises since the game’s release, with the Astro series being the latest addition.

From March 8, players will be able to run around like Astro Bot’s Fall Guys. Astro Bot is the cute machine that kicked off the PlayStation VR exclusive Astro Bot Rescue Mission before reaching a larger audience with Astro’s Playroom on PS5.

In addition to the main Asobi team mascot, the T-Rex outfit will be available for purchase from March 10 to March 13. The T-Rex in question isn’t just an old dinosaur. It’s a direct reference to the ultimate boss of Astro’s Playroom. According to the team, it required more iteration and design work for the translation than Astro Bot, which already matches the Fall Guys aesthetic.

Astro Bot isn’t the first PlayStation exclusive to make his way to Fall Guys. We’ve seen before Aloy from the Horizon . series And the Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet. even a Bugsnax تعاون cooperation It happened earlier this year. There were also a lot of other special events, which featured characters from other media like The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Fall Guys' latest crossover game with the Astro franchise is coming March 8

