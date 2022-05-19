Fake heiress Anna Delphi announces she has created her own LAW FIRM company that pays through Dogecoin

Fake German heiress Anna Delvey claims to have established her own law firm, from her prison cell.

Although she has no legal training, and is still being held in a correctional facility, Delvey announced her new Delvey & Daughters law firm – ‘Double D’ – for short – in a public statement Thursday.

The company is payable through Dogecoin and can be reached at 1-800-BETTER-CALL-ANNA, a play from the Breaking Bad spinoff series that chronicles a devious lawyer.

While the ad by Delvey Law Firm is clearly fake as its German heiress claims, it does appear to dig into its legal representation.

In her statement, she admitted that “imprisonment is not a great look for my attorney but…it just means that I have more time to focus on solving my clients’ problems rather than waiting for pointless dinner time and short talks.”

In fact, her current attorney, Manny Arora, seemed dumbfounded and a bit disappointed at the revelation when DailyMail.com reached out to him.

She told us that she had not been informed of Delphi’s apparent new career ambitions and that it was “impossible” for her to start a law firm.

Sorokin, aka Anna Delphi, (pictured in court in 2019) announced Thursday the launch of her new Delvey & Daughters law firm, PLLC

“Today I am very excited to launch my own legal practice: Delvey & Daughters, PLLC, or ‘Double D’ short notice: Highly Litigated,” she said in a statement.

Delphi, currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody pending deportation to Germany at the Orange County Detention Center in Gochin, upstate New York, released the statement to Business Insider reporter Jacob Shamsian, who covered her criminal trial in 2019.

“Today I am very excited to launch my own legal practice: Delvey & Daughters, PLLC, or the short ‘Double D’ warning: Highly Litigated,” she said.

I am now available to litigate any dispute, no matter how big or small, you name it, I got it. Full spectrum legal coverage from someone who’s been there before.

In her statement, Delphi actually cited her criminal history as a selling point for her qualifications as a lawyer.

Some might say being in jail isn’t a great look for my lawyer, but I again expect to prove my critics terribly wrong – it just means that I have more time to focus on solving my clients’ problems than waiting on pointless dinners and short chats The rest of the world is exposed to it on a daily basis.”

Sorokin has been detained at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York since March 2021 for overstaying her visa. See also "I've never seen a moment like this"

Delvey described her free, unlimited access to Lexis Nexis – a database of public and legal records – in “courtesy of New York State” – where she is being held.

She also said that anyone can pay for her services exclusively with Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Delphi, 31, has been held in an Orange County Correctional Facility since March 2021 for overstaying her visa.

Sorokin grew up in a working-class suburb of Moscow, the daughter of a truck driver whose mother ran a convenience store. The family immigrated to Germany when she was sixteen years old.

She didn’t have a college degree or a great deal of wealth.

But in 2013, Sorokin traveled to New York City for New York Fashion Week, eventually staying put, pretending to be “Anna Delphi” — an heiress who has a $60 million trust in Europe — as she scammed her way into expensive trips and a hotel. Stays, stealing her best friend along the way.

The scam has now been memorialized with the Netflix show “Inventing Anna,” based on a New York magazine story by journalist Jessica Pressler, which highlighted its plot.

She was first arrested in July 2017, A&E reports, after she skipped thousands of dollars in unpaid bills at two New York City hotels — the Beekman and W New York — and had dinner and collapsed after lunch at Le Parker Meridien.

Sorokin was scheduled to appear in court in September of that year, but he never showed up.

A few months later, in October, the Manhattan District Attorney did a sting with the Los Angeles Police Department and arrested her again.

Delvey was convicted of fraud in 2019 over the long-running scheme that has since been filmed in the Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’, starring Julia Garner.

Delphi remains at the Orange County Detention Center in Goshen, New York (pictured March 2022)

According to the indictment, the National City Bank allowed Sorokin to withdraw $100,000 on her account.

She managed to keep $55,000 in the account, but she “wasted that money on personal expenses in about one month” with luxury hotel stays, high fashion purchases, and sessions with a personal trainer.

In 2019, she was convicted of second-degree theft, theft of services and attempted robbery in the first degree.

However, Sorokin was acquitted of the most serious charge – attempted grand larceny of the first degree, in connection with a loan of $ 22 million that she tried to obtain from the National City Bank.

She was also acquitted of the theft from her friend, Rachel Delwatch Williams, who worked in the photo department of Vanity Fair and was scammed out of $62,000.

The two and a group of other friends went on a $7,000-a-night villa trip to Morocco in 2017. Sorokin pledged to pay for the trip, but he never did.

After serving nearly four years of her four- to 12-year sentence, Delphi was released from prison in February 2021, and went on to return to her former luxurious life by renting a luxury apartment in Chelsea.

Weeks later, after bragging in a TV interview that ‘crime somehow pays’, she was arrested by immigration agents for allegedly overstaying her visa, and has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Orange County Correctional Institution in Gochin, New York ever since.

Delvey tried to apply for asylum in the US – but the German newspaper Spiegel Panorama reported that her application had been rejected.