Fairleigh Dickinson, barely in the NCAA Tournament, Topples Purdue in a Shocker

Purdue has frequently allowed FDU’s young guards, who are in and out of the game like a hockey team, to slide around the screens for an easy look at the basket. However, FDU, which topped the majority of the game, was inconsistent, shooting less than 40 percent.

But his defense, including regular full-court pressure and Eddie’s double-teaming, stunned Purdue’s elaborately designed offense, which manages more than 250 plays.

“A lot of times they have one guy guarding behind and another who sits on my lap,” said Eddy, likely National Player of the Year, after the game, frustrated. He finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, a stat streak that usually felt stale on a Friday night.

“It hurts. They played better than we did,” said Matt Painter, Purdue coach since 2005. “They trained better than we did.”

“They were great,” said the painter.

It was the third year in a row that Purdue had lost to a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament, a sign that Friday’s defeat may not have been a fluke. But his loss to FDU amounted to the most serious failure yet in a system that prioritizes little-known local recruits without the NBA fanfare of quality players drawn to other college basketball powerhouses. Focusing on player development over several years, Purdue has mostly rejected the transfer portal that other top programs have traded in to deepen their rosters.