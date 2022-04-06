Factory says ‘no loose floorboards’ at Final Four where UNC star Armando Bacot . was injured

The court manufacturer on the Final Four men’s college basketball team told ESPN Tuesday that the spot on the floor where the North Carolina star is. Armando Bacot He injured himself during the championship game on Monday night and had no skeletal issues.

He said: “The absorption characteristics of the stadium are according to the design, and there were no floorboards or loose panels inside the stadium, as confirmed by an expert technician who was present in each of the Final Four matches to ensure the quality and safety of the floor,” he said. Jeff Kreigsa, vice president of marketing and strategy at Connor Sports, which makes Final Four.

In the final minute of UNC seeded No.8’s 72-69 loss to the Kansas seed 1 at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome, Bakout collapsed on court and was forced out of the match after a worsening right ankle injury.

Slow-motion replays, which later went viral on social media, showed what appeared to be a floorboard outside the restricted area of ​​paint that had fallen slightly under the weight of Baku’s right foot in the moment before he injured his ankle again. Bacot didn’t mention the floor in the aftermath of the match, but the video of his right foot hitting the ground prompted countless retweets and questions about the caliber of the playing surface.

Krejsa’s comment came in an email after ESPN requested comment from the NCAA.

“The tournament floor, as on all floors, is a panel system specifically designed for the safety and comfort of athletes, achieved by its ability to absorb impact forces when an athlete jumps or turns suddenly,” Kreigsa said, while ensuring that other players are nearby. Not negatively affected.”

Bakut didn’t return after the death whistle was finally sounded. He turned the ball up after injury, and with UNC slipping by one point with about 50 seconds left, he proved to be one of the game’s most pivotal possessions.

Accessed Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said school officials have not addressed anything with the NCAA regarding the court.

“We’ve played two games on that space,” Cunningham told ESPN via text message. “Just an unfortunate thing at a critical time.”

Backout left the Caesars Superdome Monday night in walking shoes. He injured his right ankle against Duke in the closing minutes of Saturday’s National Semi-Final and struggled to jump into the pre-game playoffs on Monday. He eventually collected himself to finish the championship game with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

But the indelible image of Baku, a burly striker at 6ft 10, 240lbs, came after he injured his ankle in the last minute. He jumped the length of the field on one leg, far behind the play, so his team wouldn’t be at a disadvantage. The referees finally blew the whistle to treat the injury after he crossed the half of the field. Then he quit the game.

UNC was one point behind by the time he tried to score in the paint, and Backout said he thought he was making the move would put the tar heels ahead.

“I thought I made a good move,” Bakout said on Monday. “I thought I really got the angle I wanted. I thought it would be an easy basket. Then I rolled my ankle.”