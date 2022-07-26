July 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Facebook's parent company Meta raises the price of the Quest 2 VR headset by $100

Jack Kimmons July 27, 2022 2 min read

Facebook Parent dead The company has raised the price of its Quest 2 virtual reality headset by $100, as the company deals with inflationary pressures.

Meta announced the price increase on Tuesday via a Twitter post.

As of August 1, the 128GB version of the Quest 2 will cost $399, while the 256GB model will cost $499, Meta said.

The company said it has raised the price of its VR headset “in order to continue investing in driving the virtual reality industry forward in the long-term”.

Meta added in company Blog post That “the costs of manufacturing and shipping our products are rising.”

“By adjusting the price of the Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in ground-breaking research and new product development that is driving the virtual reality industry to new heights,” Meta said.

In the First QuarterThe Meta Reality Labs division, which includes VR headsets, generated just $215 million in revenue, compared to Facebook’s ad sales of $27 billion. Meanwhile, Reality Labs reported an operating loss of $2.96 billion.

It is estimated that Meta shipped more than 10 million Quest 2 headsets in 2021, topping other companies selling virtual reality headsets like Sony and HTC, according to research by Counterpoint analyst firm. The company said the Quest 2’s relatively cheap $299 price tag made it more attractive to consumers.

CEO Mita Mark Zuckerberg he said that he company payment To the metaverse, a virtual world where consumers are envisioned to work and play for the next decade.

Watch: Advertising market is declining

