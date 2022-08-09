Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros CEO Discovery Zaslav praised the Flash movie.

Actor Ezra Miller arrives at the Warner Bros. premiere. ‘Justice League’ photos at Dolby Theater on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

David Zaslav also seeks renewal Warner Bros. Discovery The DC cinematic universe, one of the studio’s biggest stars, continues to make headlines for its alleged criminal behaviour.

Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, He was charged with felony burglary in Stamford, VT, according to a report from Vermont State Police.

The alleged incident occurred on May 1 and involved the loss of alcohol bottles from a local home. According to the report, surveillance video implicated Miller and a warrant was issued on Sunday to appear in Vermont Supreme Court on September 26 to be charged.

This latest incident follows a pattern of disturbing behavior and Allegations of misconduct dating back to at least 2020. Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in early 2022, and hours before they appeared in court in April on the charges, he was arrested again after an argument in which he was accused of throwing a chair and injuring a woman.

In addition, two protective orders have been granted in recent months, one for a 12-year-old in Massachusetts and one for Gibson Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old Standing Rock activist whose caretaker Miller is allegedly, according to the parents. Iron Eyes chase and Sarah jumping eagle.

Other allegations indicate that Miller was sheltering a 25-year-old mother and her three children, all under the age of five, on his farm in Stamford. The property allegedly doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and has several firearms on the premises, According to a report by Rolling Stone.

The Miller burglary charge comes nearly a year before Warner Brothers is scheduled to release “The Flash,” a $100 million movie that’s part of the studio’s DC franchise.

The news also comes just days after the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery on the movie during an earnings call.

We have some great DC movies coming up: ‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam! and “Flash,” Zaslav said during the call. “And we’re working on all of those. We are very excited about them. We have seen them. We think they’re great…”

The company remained quiet during Miller’s earlier arrests earlier this year, but sources inside the company said Emergency meetings were held in April to discuss their recent differences and how the studio would continue to move forward. At that time, it was decided that the film would remain on the list, but Warner Bros. would discontinue future projects in which the actor would participate.

The studio even teased “The Flash” during its screening at CinemaCon in late April, indicating that it still plans to go ahead with a release of the film next year.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Miller’s latest confrontation with the law has inflamed fans’ anger toward the studio, which controversially suspended DC’s live-action “Batgirl” last week.

Many felt that the decision to abandon the film, which features an Afro Latina star as Leslie Grace, was poor visuals. Although Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that the move was made as a cost-cutting measure following the merger of Discovery and Warner Bros.

Zaslav He took the helm at Warner Bros. Discovery newly merged in April He sought to refocus the company’s content strategy, taking a very different direction from former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Keeler, who prioritized broadcast and digital media.

The new CEO doesn’t want the company to spend big on big-budget movie projects just to make their broadcast debut.