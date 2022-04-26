Ezekiel has a hilarious ride with Kane before WWE RAW (video)

Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias, had an action-packed RAW this week at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

After the Randy Orton 20th Anniversary clip was interrupted, Ezekiel was part of the 8-Man Tag Team Match main event in which he featured, Cody Rhodes and RK Pro against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and The Usos. Could you click here For complete RAW results.

WWE also released an exclusive video of Ezekiel’s match with WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) ahead of the live episode of RAW. As seen below, Kane was preparing to answer questions about RAW’s return to his home state when Ezekiel boycotted Knox County sheriff.

“I’m really sorry to interrupt, I just wanted to introduce myself,” Ezekiel told Kane. “I am the younger brother Elias.”

Kane replied, “I’ve seen your work. You’re much more talented than your older brother. Plus, the last time Elias was here, he said some terrible things about Knoxville.”

Ezekiel made it clear that he was not like his brother, while praising the city of Knoxville.

“Not me, sir. I love Knoxville,” he said. “It really is a beautiful city. I have nothing but respect for you. The way Kane was kicking his ass, I loved it…”

Kane, who named Ezekiel, prompted Jacobs to respond with “Who?”

Ezekiel replied, “Ken, the big red machine.”

This led Jacobs to clarify that he and Ken are not the same person.

“Kane? Oh yeah, I’ve heard of him?” Jacobs said. “Hall of Famer, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but I’m not Kane. I’m Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, nice to meet you.”

The clip ends with Ezekiel appearing in confusion.

Do you have a news tip or correction? send it to me [email protected]