Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine

(Reuters) – Two explosions sounded in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, two witnesses told Reuters, days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of bombing a fuel depot there.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions. One witness said that the explosions were so powerful that they shook the windows of her home in Belgorod.

The explosions come days after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that two Ukrainian helicopters had hit a fuel depot in the city, about 35 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at a very low altitude in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Kremlin said the incident could undermine peace efforts, while a senior Ukrainian security official denied responsibility.

A local official from the region around Belgorod said an explosion occurred in the village of Tomarovka on Sunday, but no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

“There was a bang, and debris fell to the ground,” Oleg Medvedev, the head of the Yakovlevsky district outside Belgorod, wrote in the Telegram messenger app.

He did not explain the nature of the debris nor the cause of the explosion. It was not clear whether the explosion described by Medvedev was one of the explosions that witnesses heard.

