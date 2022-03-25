Experts say India’s reliance on Russia’s weapons explains its allocation to Ukraine | War in Ukraine | The world

Those boundaries India Protected by Russian weapons Pakistan And China Explain the need to condemn government reservations, according to experts Invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike other members of the so-called “Quad” (Australia, Japan and USA)India continues to buy Russian oil and refuses to join the vote, condemning the Russian government UN.

New Delhi considers Russia “Long time friend”A “Main pillar” Indian Foreign Policy “Strategic Partnership” For your national security.

And Indian analysts do not expect a change in India’s attitude towards Russia in the future.

India spends billions of dollars every year on the purchase and maintenance of Russian weapons stationed along its common border with Pakistan and China.

Although arms have recently been imported from the United States, Israel, France and Italy, Russia holds 60% to 70% of India’s military arsenal.

“Trusted Supplier”

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (CIPRI), 46% of Indian imports came from Russia between 2017 and 2021.

Russia “It’s always been about external pressures, and it’s always delivering when we need it.”Announced Nandan UnnikrishnanOf Visitor Research FoundationBased on a thought group New Delhi.

Russia’s credibility has been the foundation of bilateral relations for decades since New Delhi’s first acquisition of MiG-21 fighter jets. Soviet Union In 1962, the expert points out.

These military ties led to the formation of Bangladesh after India’s defeat to China in the 1962 border war and then the conflict with Pakistan in 1971.

In 1971, the historic Indo-Soviet Friendship and Cooperation Agreement was signed.

“The war in Ukraine does not change the environment of our environment, so why consider replacing our reliable supplier for many years without a realistic alternative?”Nandan Unnikrishnan wonders.

According to the International Agency for Defense Research, India has a fleet of about 3,500 tanks of Russian descent and Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets manufactured in India under license.

India’s only operational aircraft carrier Admiral Gorshkov, Refurbished Soviet-era ship. Four of its ten destroyers are of Russian descent, as well as eight of its fourteen non-nuclear submarines.

India has a $ 5 billion contract for eight S-400 long-range air defense systems, which it launched last year, as well as significant orders with Russia, including four warships and a nuclear-powered submarine.

“It is very difficult for India to take a different stand against Russia.”International policy expert Manoj Joshi said.

The supply of weapons refers to the maintenance and replacement of pledges and parts for decades.

Also, Russian weapons are relatively cheap. And experts say that Western countries are demanding more than Russia when it comes to transferring arms technology to India.