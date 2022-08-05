August 6, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Exotic `` Scarif Beach Party ` is a Star Wars Summer Bop

Cassandra Kelley August 6, 2022

Photo of the article titled Weird Al & # 39; s & # 39; Scarif Beach Party & # 39; Is the Star Wars Summer Bop movie you've been waiting for

screenshot: Lucasfilm / LEGO

We knew that “Stranger” Jankovi? will not only appear in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Special, but sing her a whole new song. Now that you have arrived on Disney + And today the song was released in full as well, frankly? It rules.

It’s a short song, but it gives me early feelings for Miley Cyrus/Carly Rae Jepsen, and I mean it in the best way possible:

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Scarif Beach Party (from “LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation”)

Scarif, if you don’t remember, is the setting for the final chapter of rogue one, planet Jin Erso, Cassian Andor, and the crew infiltrated to steal the Death Star’s plans, and then they all died horribly. It’s a strange location for Lego’s star Wars The brand to hold a party on the beach, especially since half star Wars It looks like the galaxy It is made up of sandy planets. But who is preparing? Here is the official summary of the special:

“I’m looking for a break from S.Tormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2 and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxury Galactic Starcruiser, Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last circuit together is quickly faltered when he breaks up with the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three ghosts from the Force: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leah Organa, who each share their unexpected stories about bad vacations, helping him understand that vacations are about more than just having fun. “

Remember that Jankovi? is playing Vick Vankoh in the special, which I still think is decent star Wars Noun But far, far inferior to Jan Kovich.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest marvel And the star Wars Releases, what’s next for DC Universe on Film and TVAnd everything you want to know about him Dragon House And the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

