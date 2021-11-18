Éxito presented the season of fashion and home collections inspired by India

With more than 250 products combining all the beauties of India, Gropo Exito, in association with its Exito brand, has created an exhibition in its 30 stores and digital channels, inspired by regions such as Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Benares and Udaipur in Southwest Asia. .

“India is a region with a special charm and from the Éxito brand, we want our customers to get the best out of handcrafted details and cheerful and elegant tones. , Varanasi, famous for its iconic Holi festival, the place where they celebrate their death with flowers and candles and Udaipur; Blue houses and intricate streets. A whole cultural experience. Manager, Textile Business and Real Estate Lucia de la Bava explains.

In its product catalog you will find complete offerings on home decor, clothing, green, black chai and olan tea as well as foods and tips made from mass consumption varieties.